Hot, humid weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Hot and humid weather conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures stayed above normal levels in many places.

In Haryana, the maximum temperature in Ambala, Hisar and Karnal settled at 37.4, 37.8 and 35.2 degrees Celsius, up to four degrees above normal, according to a bulletin of the Meteorological Department here.

Narnaul, Rohtak and Gurugram registered their respective maximum at 38, 37.1 and 37 degrees Celsius, up to four degrees above normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, registered a maximum of 36.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In Punjab, the maximum temperature in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Bathinda settled at 36.8, 34.7, 37.2 and 38.5 degrees Celsius, up to five degrees above normal. Patiala witnessed 25 mm of rainfall.

The weather department predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in the next two days.

