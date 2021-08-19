Gorhe praises Navi Mumbai civic body for works during pandemic
Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday lauded the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for its development and welfare works undertaken during the coronavirus pandemic.
At a meeting, she reviewed the work done in Navi Mumbai during the pandemic by different civic agencies.
During the review meeting, municipal commissioner Abhijit Bhangar made a presentation on various works done by the civic body.
Gorhe praised the NMMC for taking care of orphaned children and providing support to women during the health crisis.
She said the Navi Mumbai civic body can be a role model for other municipal corporations.
