Tropical Storm Henri may become hurricane on Friday- NHC

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

Henri is located about 235 miles (375 kilometers) southwest of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

