Haiti quake death toll rises to 2,189

The confirmed death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday has risen to 2,189, local civil protection authorities said on Wednesday.

Flooding and heavy rains on over the past days interrupted efforts to search for survivors of the quake and help those left homeless or without food and water.

Advertisement

Also Read: TIMELINE-Haiti, one month without assassinated president Jovenel Moise

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)