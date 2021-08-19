Left Menu

Haiti quake death toll rises to 2,189

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 07:57 IST
The confirmed death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday has risen to 2,189, local civil protection authorities said on Wednesday.

Flooding and heavy rains on over the past days interrupted efforts to search for survivors of the quake and help those left homeless or without food and water.

