Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments; Well-preserved skeleton sheds light on culture in ancient Pompeii

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 10:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments

Researchers have used brain cancer patients' own cells in a form of 3D printing material to make a model of their tumor test the efficacy of potential treatments before using them for real inside the body. The scientists extract "a chunk" of the tumor from the brain of a patient with glioblastoma - aggressive cancer with a very poor prognosis - and use it to print a model matching their MRI scans, said Professor Ronit Satchi-Fainaro, who led the research at Tel Aviv University.

Well-preserved skeleton sheds light on culture in ancient Pompeii

Archaeologists have uncovered a well-preserved skeleton at a burial site in Pompeii which has shed new light on funeral rites and cultural activity in the doomed, ancient Roman city, officials said on Tuesday. The body of the man, believed to be in his 60s, was found in a tomb that dated to the final decades of Pompeii before it was destroyed by the Vesuvius volcano in 79 AD.

