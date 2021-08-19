Four missing due to landslide in Nepal

At least four persons have gone missing due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Nepal's Rasuwa district.

Heavy rainfall buried a house in Koldanda at Naukunda Rural Municipality in the district on Wednesday, police said.

Shyam Bahadur Galan, the owner of the damaged house, was injured in the incident. He was admitted to Trishuli Hospital for treatment. Rescue teams from Nepal Police, Nepali Army and Armed Police Force have been dispatched to the incident site for the rescue operations, the local authorities said. The incident site is around 65 kilometres north of the capital city Kathmandu.

The floods and landslides have caused billions worth of loss of properties in the country. PTI SBP AMS AMS

