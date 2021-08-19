Left Menu

Four missing due to landslide in Nepal

Rescue teams from Nepal Police, Nepali Army and Armed Police Force have been dispatched to the incident site for the rescue operations, the local authorities said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:28 IST
Four missing due to landslide in Nepal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least four persons have gone missing due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Nepal's Rasuwa district.

Heavy rainfall buried a house in Koldanda at Naukunda Rural Municipality in the district on Wednesday, police said.

Shyam Bahadur Galan, the owner of the damaged house, was injured in the incident. He was admitted to Trishuli Hospital for treatment. Rescue teams from Nepal Police, Nepali Army and Armed Police Force have been dispatched to the incident site for the rescue operations, the local authorities said. The incident site is around 65 kilometres north of the capital city Kathmandu.

The floods and landslides have caused billions worth of loss of properties in the country. PTI SBP AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021