Several killed amid firing by Taliban and stampede during rally in Afghan city - witness

Several people were killed on Thursday in the Afghan city of Asadabad when Taliban fighters fired on people waving the national flag at an Independence Day rally, a witness said. It was not clear if the casualties came from the firing or from a stampede it triggered, witness Mohammed Salim said from the eastern city, the capital of Kunar province.

A Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)