Low-intensity earthquake hits Katra-Udhampur belt in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 13:51 IST
Low-intensity earthquake hits Katra-Udhampur belt in J-K
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur-Katra belt in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The temblor occurred 54 km south-east of Katra at 5.08 am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was five km below the surface of the earth at latitude 32.70 degrees north and longitude 75.40 degrees east, the NCS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

