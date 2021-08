Landslide blocks NH-10, cuts off Sikkim from Bengal

A landslide has blocked National Highway 10, snapping the arterial road link between Sikkim and West Bengal on Thursday, an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said.

Following heavy rain, a massive amount of rocks and slush rolled down the hill and blocked the highway at 29th Mile area in neighbouring West Bengal, around 60 km from the Himalayan state's Rangpo border, Efforts are on to clear the debris and open the highway at least for one-way traffic, but rain and a continual flow of debris are hampering the work, said the BRO official.

Vehicles are taking a detour to reach their destinations.

The area witnessed landslides and blocking of the highway at least thrice this monsoon.

