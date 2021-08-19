Karnataka govt sets deadline of Sept 30 for UDAs to develop CDPs

The Karnataka government has set a deadline of September 30 for the Urban Development Authorities (UDA) to prepare Comprehensive Development Plans (CDP).

In a meeting held on Thursday, the Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraja gave the directions to the commissioner of urban development authorities to submit the CDP within the stipulated time, a statement issued by his office said.

The minister said the CDP should comprise of urban, layout and lake development plans.

In the event of cases pending against the CDPs, the UDAs concerned are allowed to submit their CDP between October and November 30, this year.

The minister also directed the UDAs to start the process of auctioning corner and middle sites in the layout under its control, so that it can bring revenue to them.

He also suggested that the UDAs can increase their revenues by developing new layouts. In the event of legal hassles, the UDAs should bring it to the notice of the secretary to the Urban Development Department, he told the commissioners.

