Uk’d Forest Dept concerned over elephants getting killed by trains

A day after two elephants were mowed down by a speeding train in Uttarakhand, a top Forest Department official on Thursday emphasised the need to find a lasting solution to the recurring problem.

''It is a matter of concern that wild elephants continue to be killed in collisions with trains in their own habitat. Time has come for a detailed analysis of the problem to find its permanent solution,'' Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Rajiv Bhartari told PTI.

The speed limit of trains passing through reserve forest areas had been set to 20 to 30 kmph at a joint meeting of the Railway Ministry and Uttarakhand Forest Department officials in 2019.

Continued accidents in reserve forest areas killing elephants in their own habitats, however, is an indication that the speed limit of trains is not being adhered to by loco pilots while passing through jungles, said another Forest Department official.

An adult female elephant and its calf were killed after being hit by the Fort Superfast Express train in the Peepal Padav range of the Terai central forest division of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. There are eleven elephant corridors in Uttarakhand spread over 5405.07 square km of forests including the Rajaji and Corbett Tiger Reserves, said Bhartari, the chief of Uttarkhand’s Forest Force.

However, with increased development activities close to the elephant corridors in recent years, many of these corridors may not be of much use for elephants, he said. The Wildlife Institute of India is conducting a study by putting radio collars on elephants to see which of the corridors are more in use by them and whether they face any obstructions while roaming around in their habitat, he said. The WII is also preparing a detailed action plan for elephant conservation in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve landscape.

All this will reduce man-animal conflicts and help in elephant conservation efforts, he said. The number of wild elephants in Uttarakhand has risen from 1,346 in 2007 to 2.026 in 2020, he said.

