Maha: 200 hectares of land damaged due to heavy rains in Umerkhed

At least 200 hectares of cultivated land has been damaged due to incessant rainfall and flooding in Umerkhed taluka of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district in the last three days, an official said on Thursday.

Several villages and farms in Umerkhed taluka were inundated amid heavy rains that lashed the region in the last three days, the official said. Crops on 200 hectares of land have been washed away in Umerkhed, while 180 hectares of cultivated land was damaged in Yavatmal taluka, he said.

Apart from this, a 19-year-old man drowned after he was swept away in an overflowing nullah in Mouza Bhamb in Mahagaon taluka of the district on Thursday. In another rain-related accident, a 26-year-old woman and two cows in her home were electrocuted in Mahagaon taluka.