Left Menu

Over 200 fall ill after consuming 'prasad' at religious event in Assam

At least 200 people were taken ill due to food poisoning after consuming prasad at a religious function in Hojai district of Assam, officials said on Thursday. Over 200 people, including women and children, had consumed prasad religious offering and other eatables at the event in Ward 7 of Lanka town on Tuesday, the officials said.

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 19-08-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 21:25 IST
Over 200 fall ill after consuming 'prasad' at religious event in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

At least 200 people were taken ill due to food poisoning after consuming ‘prasad’ at a religious function in Hojai district of Assam, officials said on Thursday. Some of the patients have been admitted to hospital in Hojai and Nagaon towns, they said. Over 200 people, including women and children, had consumed ‘prasad’ (religious offering) and other eatables at the event in Ward 7 of Lanka town on Tuesday, the officials said. All of them complained of fever and vomiting from Wednesday.

''Some people went to Hojai and Nagaon for better treatment in private hospitals. So far, no one has been seriously ill and we are monitoring the situation,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021