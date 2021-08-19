Over 200 fall ill after consuming 'prasad' at religious event in Assam
At least 200 people were taken ill due to food poisoning after consuming prasad at a religious function in Hojai district of Assam, officials said on Thursday. Over 200 people, including women and children, had consumed prasad religious offering and other eatables at the event in Ward 7 of Lanka town on Tuesday, the officials said.
- Country:
- India
At least 200 people were taken ill due to food poisoning after consuming ‘prasad’ at a religious function in Hojai district of Assam, officials said on Thursday. Some of the patients have been admitted to hospital in Hojai and Nagaon towns, they said. Over 200 people, including women and children, had consumed ‘prasad’ (religious offering) and other eatables at the event in Ward 7 of Lanka town on Tuesday, the officials said. All of them complained of fever and vomiting from Wednesday.
''Some people went to Hojai and Nagaon for better treatment in private hospitals. So far, no one has been seriously ill and we are monitoring the situation,'' an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Micheal Ward, Bill Nighy board soccer film 'The Beautiful Game'
Padma Shri awardee Dogri writer Padma Sachdev passes away
R50 000 reward for information on Tsineng police station robbery
Golf-McIlroy, bitten by Olympic bug, looks forward to 2024 Paris Games
Book Travel on Goibibo and Scoop Up rewarding offers with leading partner brands