Woman battling depression jumps to death from 15th floor: Police

A 20-year-old woman battling depression allegedly jumped to death from her 15th-floor apartment in Noida, police said on Thursday.The incident took place on Wednesday night at a high-rise society in Sector 120, under Phase 3 police station area, the officials said.The woman had been living with her family in the apartment.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-08-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 21:51 IST
A 20-year-old woman battling depression allegedly jumped to death from her 15th-floor apartment in Noida, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at a high-rise society in Sector 120, under Phase 3 police station area, the officials said.

“The woman had been living with her family in the apartment. She was suffering from depression for quite some time and was consulting a mental health expert for it,” a police spokesperson said.

“The suicide was reported on Wednesday night. The family told police that it appeared she took the extreme step due to her depression,” he said.

The body was sent for the post mortem and further legal proceedings were carried out by the police, the official added.

Depression is a common illness worldwide, affecting over 26 crore people, a World Health Organisation data said. At its worst, depression can lead to suicide with around eight lakh people taking the extreme step globally every year, it added.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the age group of 15-29 years but is preventable with timely intervention, the WHO says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

