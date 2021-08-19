Two workers dead, five injured as construction lift crashes

Two labourers died on the spot and five others were injured when a lift at the construction site of a factory collapsed in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.

The injured were being treated at a private hospital at Wada, said chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation Santosh Kadam.

The incident took place around 1.20 pm when slab casting work was underway at the under-construction building of a healthcare firm in Wada tehsil, he said.

Two workers, identified as Kamlabai Khandare and one `Lal', died on the spot. Police are conducting further probe, Kadam said.

