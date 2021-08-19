Left Menu

Germany to designate parts of Greece COVID-19 high-risk area - Funke

The German government plans to designate parts of Greece and some areas of Ireland as high-risk areas, meaning unvaccinated travellers from those regions would need to go into quarantine for five days, the Funke media group reported on Thursday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:06 IST
The German government plans to designate parts of Greece and some areas of Ireland as high-risk areas, meaning unvaccinated travellers from those regions would need to go into quarantine for five days, the Funke media group reported on Thursday. The Ionian Islands, Crete and islands in the southern Aegean Sea would be affected, reported Funke, adding that Kosovo and North Macedonia would also be upgraded.

However, the government also wants to downgrade some regions in Spain, including Valencia and the Canary Islands, which were previously designated high-risk areas. Brazil and Uruguay are also no longer to be considered virus-variant areas. Travellers entering Germany from high-risk areas must go into quarantine for 10 days unless they have been fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. Self-isolation can be ended after five days at the earliest with a negative test.

