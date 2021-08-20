Ethiopia: UN chief gravely concerned over ‘unspeakable violence’ in Tigray

Speaking outside the Security Council chamber on Thursday, UN chief António Guterres told journalists that he is gravely concerned about the situation in Ethiopia , particularly the “unspeakable violence” against women and others in Tigray.

The Secretary-General’s remarks came on World Humanitarian Day, and he recognized humanitarians “and the many millions of people they strive to help everyday”.

The Ethiopian people have suffered too much, Secretary-General @antonioguterres tells journalists, stressing that it is time for all parties to recognize that there is no military solution. #Ethiopia

He described the misery of the Ethiopian people, and the “hellish” humanitarian conditions they are facing, with millions in need and infrastructure destroyed. The spread of the conflict, he added, has “ensnared even more people in its horror”.

“Now is the time to put an end to the suffering”, stressed Mr. Guterres. “It is time for all parties to recognize that there is no military solution, and it is vital to preserve the unity and stability of Ethiopia which is critical to the region and beyond”.

Give peace in Ethiopia a chance

To “give peace a chance” in Ethiopia, the Secretary-General appealed for action on three fronts: an immediate end to hostilities; guaranteed, unrestricted humanitarian access, together with the re-establishment of public services in all affected areas; and the creation of conditions that “allow for the start of an Ethiopian-led political dialogue to find a solution for the crisis”.

“Such a dialogue can contribute to addressing the underlying causes of the conflict and ensure Ethiopian voices direct the pathway to peace”, the UN chief explained, calling each of these steps “critical” to a peaceful settlement.

Mr. Guterres assured journalists the UN still has a humanitarian presence in and hear Tigray, although there is a lack of full humanitarian access. The UN chief added that the UN would continue to work together with the African Union and other partners “to support the Ethiopian people on the way to peace and reconciliation”.

Aid to Afghanistan and Haiti

Thursday also marks the National Day of Afghanistan, and the top diplomat directed a special message to the Afghan people “during this trying time”.

“The United Nations is with you and committed to stay and deliver to help advance peace, opportunity and human rights for all”, he stated.

The UN chief also paid tribute to humanitarians who are providing life-saving support in places like Haiti, saying that “our hearts ache at the suffering and devastating toll from the recent earthquake.”

The UN is on the ground there providing relief, including medical supplies and health care, clean water and emergency shelter.

United NationsSecretary-General António Guterres briefs the press on the Tigray crisis in Ethiopia.

