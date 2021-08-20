Left Menu

NDMC launches ambulance service for stray animals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 00:58 IST
North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh flagged off an ambulance service for stray animals on Thursday, officials said.

Singh said special arrangements have been made in these vehicles for the convenience of stray animals such as a hydraulic system installed in the carriage for unloading and facilitating climbing of the animals. Melodious tunes will be played inside so the animals do not get distracted.

Singh said these vehicles have been specially made for stray animals only.

The launch of the animal ambulance service took place at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the NDMC.

Standing Committee Chairman of the NDMC Jogi Ram Jain said one animal ambulance has been arranged for each of the six zones of the civic body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

