Several countries, organisations reaching out to Taliban leaders to seek help in evacuation-Taliban official

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 20-08-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 10:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Taliban cadres are allowed to accompany Afghan civilians entering mosques for weekly Friday prayers, a Taliban official told Reuters on Friday.

The official also said several countries and organisations have reached out to Taliban leaders for help in evacuating their nationals or employees from Kabul.

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

