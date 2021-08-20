Tropical storm Grace forecast to regain hurricane strength on Friday - U.S. NHC
Tropical storm Grace is strengthening over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to regain hurricane force later on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
Grace is located about 150 miles (240 km) northwest of Campeche, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hours (110 kilometers per hours), the NHC said, adding, it is forecast to make landfall along the coast of mainland Mexico.
