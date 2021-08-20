Left Menu

Open community halls, schools for people coming from Afghanistan: BJP councillor to SDMC

Central zone comprises areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Amar Colony, Sriniwas Puri, Kalkaji, Bhogal, Nizamuddin Basti, Andrews Ganj, among others.Taliban took over entire Afghanistan on Sunday, triggering panic among people and many started escaping to other countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:08 IST
Open community halls, schools for people coming from Afghanistan: BJP councillor to SDMC
  • Country:
  • India

BJP councillor and South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) central zone chairman has urged the civic body to open its community halls and schools for people coming from Afghanistan following the political turmoil in the country.

Rajpal Singh, chairman SDMC's central zone, in a letter to civic body's commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said many individuals and families, including Hindus and Sikhs, are coming to India from Afghanistan after a crisis like situation there.

Singh said a sizeable number of Afghans live in areas like Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony and Bhogal and they have businesses here.

“After the political crisis in Afghanistan, many relatives of those Afghans living here are likely to come to the city. They (Afghans living in Delhi) do not have arrangements to accommodate a large number of people so I have requested the SDMC commissioner to make arrangements for their stay and food in our community halls. The commissioner has assured me of full cooperation,” Singh told PTI on Friday.

The SDMC commissioner, however, did not respond to queries.

The BJP councillor from Sriniwas Puri said basic arrangements for Afghanistan nationals’ stay, medical check-ups and food should be made by the civic body.

“The Barat Ghar (community halls) and schools of the SDMC falling under the central zone should be opened for the people coming from Afghanistan.

“Lodging, food and medical arrangements for those coming from Afghanistan should be made in the municipality's community halls and schools located in Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, Kalkaji and other nearby areas in the central zone,” Singh said in his letter to the commissioner.

He said the civic body is committed for the welfare of people and arrangements should be made for those coming from Afghanistan so that they do not face any issue of hunger or lodging.

The civic body is divided in four zones central, south, west and Najafgarh. Central zone comprises areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Amar Colony, Sriniwas Puri, Kalkaji, Bhogal, Nizamuddin Basti, Andrews Ganj, among others.

Taliban took over entire Afghanistan on Sunday, triggering panic among people and many started escaping to other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021