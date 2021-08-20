Open community halls, schools for people coming from Afghanistan: BJP councillor to SDMC

BJP councillor and South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) central zone chairman has urged the civic body to open its community halls and schools for people coming from Afghanistan following the political turmoil in the country.

Rajpal Singh, chairman SDMC's central zone, in a letter to civic body's commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said many individuals and families, including Hindus and Sikhs, are coming to India from Afghanistan after a crisis like situation there.

Singh said a sizeable number of Afghans live in areas like Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony and Bhogal and they have businesses here.

“After the political crisis in Afghanistan, many relatives of those Afghans living here are likely to come to the city. They (Afghans living in Delhi) do not have arrangements to accommodate a large number of people so I have requested the SDMC commissioner to make arrangements for their stay and food in our community halls. The commissioner has assured me of full cooperation,” Singh told PTI on Friday.

The SDMC commissioner, however, did not respond to queries.

The BJP councillor from Sriniwas Puri said basic arrangements for Afghanistan nationals’ stay, medical check-ups and food should be made by the civic body.

“The Barat Ghar (community halls) and schools of the SDMC falling under the central zone should be opened for the people coming from Afghanistan.

“Lodging, food and medical arrangements for those coming from Afghanistan should be made in the municipality's community halls and schools located in Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, Kalkaji and other nearby areas in the central zone,” Singh said in his letter to the commissioner.

He said the civic body is committed for the welfare of people and arrangements should be made for those coming from Afghanistan so that they do not face any issue of hunger or lodging.

The civic body is divided in four zones central, south, west and Najafgarh. Central zone comprises areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Amar Colony, Sriniwas Puri, Kalkaji, Bhogal, Nizamuddin Basti, Andrews Ganj, among others.

Taliban took over entire Afghanistan on Sunday, triggering panic among people and many started escaping to other countries.

