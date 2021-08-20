Left Menu

Thunberg protests in Stockholm on third anniversary of first school strike

Thunberg's grassroot initiative caught on around the world, with millions rallying at weekly "Fridays for Future" protests to call on world leaders to listen to scientists about, and act to stop, climate change, and in 2019 the Time magazine named her person of the year. Thunberg, who took a sabbatical from school in 2019 before starting high school, told Reuters on Friday her movement was far from achieving its goals.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 20-08-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:31 IST
Thunberg protests in Stockholm on third anniversary of first school strike
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was back protesting outside the Swedish parliament on Friday, the three-year anniversary of her first school strike which grew into a global, youth-led protest movement. Thunberg's grassroot initiative caught on around the world, with millions rallying at weekly "Fridays for Future" protests to call on world leaders to listen to scientists about, and act to stop, climate change, and in 2019 the Time magazine named her person of the year.

Thunberg, who took a sabbatical from school in 2019 before starting high school, told Reuters on Friday her movement was far from achieving its goals. "In one way of course I haven't achieved anything," she told Reuters. "In another way I have made lots of friends within the movement and we have been able to organise mass protests and it feels like more people are starting to wake up and demand change."

Her first protest outside parliament in August 2018 at the age of 15 "felt quite lonely," she said. "But it also felt very good to be actually doing something." Thunberg was joined on Friday in Stockholm by several fellow activists who travelled from Europe to mark the day.

"We decided to unite today ... to strike together, to plan, to look at what's up next," said activist Luisa Neubauer, 25, from Germany, where general elections are scheduled for Sept. 26. [nL8N2PP1BR "I'm also here in the midst of the German election campaign, so that's a big thing. Germany is a huge player, we have a huge responsibility, and right now all players are failing to live up to that responsibility," Neubauer said.

A recent U.N. climate panel report said global warming was dangerously close to spiralling out of control. During her sabbatical year, which she took to advocate her cause full-time, Thunberg gave a speech https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9KxE4Kv9A8 to world leaders at a U.N. Climate Action Summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021