Germany designates parts of Greece "high risk" COVID areas
Germany is designating parts of Greece as high-risk areas, meaning unvaccinated travellers from those regions would need to go into quarantine for five days. At the same time, the government is downgrading some regions in Spain, including Catalonia, Valencia and the Canary Islands, which were previously designated high-risk areas.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is designating parts of Greece as high-risk areas, meaning unvaccinated travellers from those regions would need to go into quarantine for five days. Crete and islands in the southern Aegean Sea will be considered high-risk from Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious diseases said on Friday.
Travellers entering Germany from high-risk areas must go into quarantine for 10 days unless they have been fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. Self-isolation can be ended after five days at the earliest with a negative test. Kosovo, North Macedonia, and parts of Ireland are being upgraded to "high-risk" as of Sunday. At the same time, the government is downgrading some regions in Spain, including Catalonia, Valencia and the Canary Islands, which were previously designated high-risk areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kosovo
- Ireland
- Germany
- Spain
- Catalonia
- Greece
- Canary Islands
- Aegean Sea
- Valencia
- North Macedonia
ALSO READ
Greece battles wildfires for third day, site of ancient Olympics saved
Greece battles wildfires for third day, site of ancient Olympics saved
Greece battles wildfires for third day, site of ancient Olympics saved
Forest fires rage in Greece; blaze north of Athens rekindles
Fire rages anew near Athens, evacuations in southern Greece