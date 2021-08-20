MP: Unhappy with condition of Bhopal roads, CM abolishes CPA

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday abolished with immediate effect the Capital Project Administration (CPA), a body created for planned development, beautification and conservation of the environment in Bhopal, following the condition of roads after rains. CPA was a wing of the Urban Development and Housing Department. In a video released by his office, Chouhan was heard asking officials during a meeting how many agencies look after the roads in the state capital. An official replied that there were four agencies: Public Works Department, CPA, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Bhopal Development Administration. The chief minister asked what was the point of having four agencies. ''CPA is abolished today with immediate effect. There is no need for CPA", he said.

There was no coordination between the agencies, the chief minister further said, asking officials why the roads were not repaired before the rainy season began.

