MP: Unhappy with condition of Bhopal roads, CM abolishes CPA
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday abolished with immediate effect the Capital Project Administration CPA, a body created for planned development, beautification and conservation of the environment in Bhopal, following the condition of roads after rains. An official replied that there were four agencies Public Works Department, CPA, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Bhopal Development Administration.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday abolished with immediate effect the Capital Project Administration (CPA), a body created for planned development, beautification and conservation of the environment in Bhopal, following the condition of roads after rains. CPA was a wing of the Urban Development and Housing Department. In a video released by his office, Chouhan was heard asking officials during a meeting how many agencies look after the roads in the state capital. An official replied that there were four agencies: Public Works Department, CPA, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Bhopal Development Administration. The chief minister asked what was the point of having four agencies. ''CPA is abolished today with immediate effect. There is no need for CPA", he said.
There was no coordination between the agencies, the chief minister further said, asking officials why the roads were not repaired before the rainy season began.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: IAF crew with help of Helicopter Dhruv rescue 4 people stranded in floods
SAD chief to send party delegation to address grievances of Sikligar community in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh floods: CM speaks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks Centre's help to rescue stranded people
Five crore people in Madhya Pradesh and 80 crore in entire country got free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi.
Coronavirus pandemic biggest disaster faced by humanity in last 100 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during interaction with Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana beneficiaries from Madhya Pradesh via video link .