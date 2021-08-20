Left Menu

Trade bodies submit suggestions for simplification of policy on licences: EDMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:54 IST
Trade bodies submit suggestions for simplification of policy on licences: EDMC
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Various trade associations have submitted suggestions to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for simplifying the new policy on issuing of general trade licence and storage licence, officials said on Friday.

The EDMC has implemented a new policy of issuance of licences in these two categories, which became operational from April.

According to this new policy, a rebate of 15 per cent on the licence fee to be paid will be given to applicants if they apply for a general trade licence for three years, the EDMC said in a statement.

Some trade associations have submitted suggestions to the EDMC for simplifying the new policy on issuing of general trade licence and storage licence, it added.

So, processing fee will be charged at the time of applying for a new licence, it said.

However, in case of renewal or amendment of existing licence, half of the processing fee will be charged irrespective of the number of years (maximum up to three years) for which a licence is applied for its renewal, the statement said.

''No fees will be charged from the applicant in case the applicant surrenders the licence within the validity period. However, in case the applicant wishes to surrender the licence after expiry of its validity, the applicant will have to pay licence fee for the concerned financial year,'' the EDMC said.

The applicant will be liable to pay the difference in licence fee in case of increase in area, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021