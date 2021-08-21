Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Vaishnaw dances with tribals, sips tea at roadside stall in Odisha

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who is in Odisha as part of BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' mingled with people, danced to the tune of tribal music, sipped tea at a roadside tea stall, and took feedback from passengers about railway services on Friday.

On the second day of the outreach programme, Vaishnaw took part in several activities in Rayagada and Koraput districts.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician reached Rayagada after an overnight journey in Hirakhand Express from the state capital. While travelling from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada, the Union minister interacted with the passengers and took feedback on the amenities and cleanliness of trains.

Vaishnaw on his maiden visit to the state after becoming a central minister reviewed the progress of work for a new Railway Division at Rayagada. The Union minister also met social worker Shanti Das in Rayagada and sought her blessings. Ashwini informed her that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to meet her personally. "It was a pleasure meeting Padmashree Shanti Das Ji in Rayagada. Her contribution for education of tribal girls and peace in Naxal affected areas is indeed very inspiring," Vaishanw said in a Twitter post. The 86-year-old has dedicated her life to working for tribal women and children. At a public reception in Rayagada, Vaishnaw said the vision of PM Modi is to ensure internet fibre connection, electricity, and drinking water supply for every house and this dream could be fulfilled if all people work in tandem.

"After interacting with the people of Rayagada, many issues have come to my notice. The problems related to the construction of the Rayagada Railways Division and Gunupur-Therubali railway line will be reviewed and the work will be expedited. "Work will also be taken up to develop connectivity in the region and installation of mobile phone towers soon," the Railway minister told reporters.

Vaishnaw also met women and inquired whether they have cooking gas, toilets, electricity, and drinking water in their houses. "Modi ji has been trying to strengthen the weaker section of society and women in particular. We have Ujjawal Yojana for LPG cooking gas, Soubhagya yojana for electricity connection, PMAY for housing, and many other schemes to uplift the marginalised section of the society," he said.

In Koraput, the minister danced with the tribal people to the tune of folk music. "Folk Dance! Happiness! Memories! Trying to match the dance steps with local folk dance at Payakut village in Odisha," Vaishnaw, also the minister for IT, Communication tweeted. He also participated in a roadshow in Koraput.

On the way back, Vaishnaw halted at a roadside tea stall and had tea with his companion, and made a digital payment of Rs 50. "This is a digital age," Vaishnaw said while making the payment. Vaishaw was district magistrate and collector of Cuttack and Balasore in the 1990s. He was later appointed as the private secretary to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Railway Minister, who hails from Rajasthan, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2019 with the support of the ruling BJD in Odisha.

