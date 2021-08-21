Left Menu

UN deputy chief praises resilience of Haiti’s people, says ‘incredible’ relief effort underway

On a two-day mission to Haiti, the UN deputy chief said on Friday that relief teams are “working day and night”, and that she was struck by the resilience of the Haitian people, who had mobilized quickly to support their neighbours in the aftermath of last week’s massive earthquake and subsequent tropical storm.

UN News | Updated: 21-08-2021 04:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 04:26 IST
UN deputy chief praises resilience of Haiti’s people, says ‘incredible’ relief effort underway
On a two-day mission to Haiti, the UN deputy chief said on Friday that relief teams are “working day and night”, and that she was struck by the resilience of the Haitian people, who had mobilized quickly to support their neighbours in the aftermath of last week’s massive earthquake and subsequent tropical storm.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed flew to Haiti yesterday evening to express the UN’s unwavering support to the Haitian people following the earthquake that devastated the country six days ago.

The number of affected people continues to climb in the aftermath of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti’s southern peninsula on 14 August. More than 2,100 people have been reported killed, and 10,000 others injured so far.

The quake was followed by Tropical Storm Grace, which caused flooding in the quake-affected areas. According to authorities, an estimated 600,000 people need humanitarian assistance.

During her mission, Ms. Mohammed met with affected communities in the earthquake-damaged city of Les Cayes.

“I saw once again the incredible resilience of the Haitian people who have suffered so much and are now mobilized to support their neighbours and communities in the aftermath of the earthquake.” she said.

She added: “We stand here in solidarity with Haiti and are in awe at the incredible work the national authorities and the UN agencies are doing to help in these difficult times”, she said.

Words of encouragement

Upon her arrival last night, Ms. Mohammed met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry and reiterated the UN’s support for the struggling Government.

Accompanied by Achim Steiner, Administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), they also met with the UN Country Team, as well as with members of civil society.

They visited the South Department, which was particularly affected by the quake, met with people impacted in Les Cayes and visited the Immaculate Conception Hospital.

The deputy UN chief offered words of encouragement to national and international employees working alongside national institutions.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021