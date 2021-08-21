Don't miss Sunday's Blue Moon, you won’t see another until August 2023

This Sunday i.e. August 22, you will get to see a Full Moon, also known as the Sturgeon Moon in the northeastern United States. But that's not all. A rare seasonal 'Blue Moon' will also happen on Sunday.

According to NASA, there are two types of Blue Moons - monthly and seasonal. A monthly Blue Moon is the second Full Moon in a calendar month with two Full Moons while a seasonal Blue Moon is the third Full Moon of an astronomical season - the period of time between a solstice and equinox, or vice versa - that has four Full Moons.

Advertisement

It won't be changing color, but we'll have a seasonal "blue Moon" in the sky this Sunday night. Get the details on @NASA's Watch The Skies blog >> https://t.co/pdAtKrlJv4 pic.twitter.com/kCDmme5xIa — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) August 20, 2021

Blue Moons with bluish tint are extremely rare and have nothing to do with the calendar or the Moon's phases. Most importantly, they don't have to be Full Moons. The blue color of a Moon is the result of water droplets in the air, certain types of clouds, or particles thrown into the atmosphere by natural catastrophes, such as volcanic ash and smoke.

As a rule of thumb, to create a bluish Moon, dust or ash particles must be larger than about 0.6 micron, which scatters the red light and allows the blue light to pass through freely.

The last Blue Moon was seen on October 31, 2020, when Mars was also visible in the sky near the Blue Moon. However, this weekend's Blue Moon will appear near Jupiter and Saturn.

If you miss Sunday's rare seasonal Blue Moon, you won't see another until August 2023.