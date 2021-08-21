Man drowns in Yamuna while bathing in UP

A 30-year-old man drowned in the Yamuna when he went to take a bath in the river in Shamli district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Kairana town on Friday when Abid was bathing in the river, and he slipped and drowned. His body was found floating in the river on Saturday, following which it was recovered, they said. In another incident, Sania, 15, died after a snake bit her in her house in Ibrahimpur village under Ramraj police station on Friday evening. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. Villagers said that due to rain, snakes have entered villages.

