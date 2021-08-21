Left Menu

Maha: Raigad gets over 2,800 mm rains since June

Maharashtras Raigad district has recorded 2,823 mm rains so far since June, which is 89 per cent of its average annual rainfall, an official said on Saturday. As against the average annual rainfall of 71.69 per cent recorded in 2020, the district has reported 89 per cent rains so far this year, it was stated.

Maharashtra's Raigad district has recorded 2,823 mm rains so far since June, which is 89 per cent of its average annual rainfall, an official said on Saturday. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, Alibaug has recorded 70 mm rains, followed by Matheran with 56.40 mm, Mhasala with 56 mm, Karjat with 48 mm and Poladpur with 43 mm, while Murud recorded the lowest at 24 mm, the official said.

According to the information released by the Collector's office, Murud has recorded 122.90 per cent of its average annual rainfall, while Shirvardhan has seen 111.37 per cent showers. As against the average annual rainfall of 71.69 per cent recorded in 2020, the district has reported 89 per cent rains so far this year, it was stated. The state weather department has issued a red alert warning of heavy rainfall in the district till Sunday morning. Just last month, the district bore the brunt of heavy rainfall, floods and landslides.

