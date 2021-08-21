Left Menu

One Army jawan dies, others suffer injuries while training under 'severe' weather near Pathankot

21-08-2021
One Army jawan dies, others suffer injuries while training under 'severe' weather near Pathankot
One Army jawan died and a few others were injured during a supervised training activity at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab on Saturday as the weather conditions were ''severe'', said senior officials.

The senior Army officials said that the affected jawans have been admitted at the military hospital in Pathankot and are being provided with required medical care.

The officials said the weather was hot and humid when the training activity was taking place.

The training activity was organized, supervised, and monitored in the area under the 9 Corps of the Indian Army, they said.

They said due to ''severe'' weather conditions, there has been one fatal casualty and a few jawans have been admitted to the hospital.

