Storm Henri could hit U.S. Northeast as a hurricane, NHC says

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 17:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tropical Storm Henri was gathering strength on Saturday and was expected to become a hurricane, making landfall on Sunday in Long Island or southern New England at or near hurricane strength, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. At 8 a.m. (1200 GMT), Henri was carrying top sustained winds of near 70 miles per hour (110 kph) and was expected to strengthen through to the evening, the NHC said.

While southern U.S. states such as Florida are used to hurricanes, storms this strong are rare in the northeast during the Atlantic hurricane season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

