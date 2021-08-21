Konkan, Nashik likely to receive heavy showers: IMD
Favorable weather conditions are likely to bring more rain to the Nashik district of north Maharashtra and coastal Palghar near Mumbai in the next 24 hours while the rest of the state would receive moderate showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday evening.
Various parts of Maharashtra have been receiving moderate-to-heavy rainfall during the last 48 hours due a low-pressure area over Vidarbha that stretches till northern Tamil Nadu, said a met department official here.
The coastal Konkan region would receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, he said.
The Palghar district in Konkan adjoining Mumbai as well as Nashik district would receive heavy showers, the official mentioned.
Agricultural regions such as Marathwada, North Maharashtra and eastern parts of Vidarbha received good showers in the last two days, he added.
