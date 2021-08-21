Pliskova reaches Western and Southern Open semis after Badosa retires
No.5 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic moved into the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open.
Her opponent Paula Badosa of Spain retired from their match due to a right shoulder injury while Pliskova was leading 7-5, 2-0.
She will take on the Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann for a place in the final.
