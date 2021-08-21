Left Menu

Pliskova reaches Western and Southern Open semis after Badosa retires

21-08-2021
Her opponent Paula Badosa of Spain retired from their match due to a right shoulder injury while Pliskova was leading 7-5, 2-0. Image Credit: Twitter(Pliskova cruises )
No.5 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic moved into the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open.

Her opponent Paula Badosa of Spain retired from their match due to a right shoulder injury while Pliskova was leading 7-5, 2-0.

She will take on the Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann for a place in the final.

