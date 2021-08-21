Left Menu

One Army personnel dies, others suffer injuries while training under 'severe' weather near Pathankot

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

One Army personnel died and a few others were injured during a supervised training activity at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab on Saturday as the weather conditions were ''severe''.

In a statement, the Indian Army said that the ''affected'' personnel have been admitted at the military hospital in Pathankot and are being provided with required medical care.

The statement said, ''In an organised, supervised and monitored training activity undertaken by 11 officers, 11 JCOs (junior commissioned officers) and 120 other ranks near Pathankot, due to severe weather conditions, there has been one fatal casualty.'' ''A few individuals including some officers/ JCOs have been admitted in Military Hospital, Pathankot,'' it said.

Army officials earlier said the weather was hot and humid when the training activity was taking place.

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

