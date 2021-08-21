Scientists deliberate upon application of nanotechnology in quantum devices at 2-day conference

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 21:02 IST
Scientists working on nano-materials and students from across the country deliberated upon the application of nanotechnology in quantum devices, quantum materials, energy conversion, and storage at a two-day national conference, an official statement said on Saturday.

"Electronic structuring of nano-materials is a very crucial area which has immense applications in quantum devices, quantum materials, energy conversion and storage and lots of young people with dynamic ideas are showing keen interest in it," said Prof. D D Sharma, a scientist at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and a world-renowned expert in the field while addressing the 'Physics of NanoMaterials (PNM2021)' conference.

It was organised by the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in a hybrid mode on August 20-21 in Chandigarh.

The event was attended by 100 participants, including 20 expert speakers from various academic and scientific institutes across the country, and covered the diverse fields of physics related to nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Prof. Amitava Patra, Director INST, stressed that the conference was an excellent platform for eminent scientists, academicians, as well as students and young researchers to exchange notes on research in materials physics and can also provide a platform for young researchers for collaborative work.

Suvankar Chakraverty, HoD Quantum Materials and Device unit (QMaD), INST, and joint convener of the conference highlighted that the event would provide an opportunity for researchers to pursue novel scientific endeavours through collaborations between different institutions.

It would also help them take advantage of facilities like their newly established QMaD unit which could satisfy the need for quantum materials in the country, Chakraverty added.

"It would build a bridge between scientists working at various prominent institutions," Ehesan Ali, convener of the PNM conference, pointed out.

