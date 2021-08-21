Scientists deliberate upon application of nanotechnology in quantum devices at 2-day conference
D D Sharma, scientist at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and a world-renowned expert in the field while addressing the Physics of NanoMaterials PNM2021 conference.It was organised by the Institute of Nano Science and Technology INST, Mohali, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology DST in a hybrid mode on August 20-21 in Chandigarh.The event was attended by 100 participants, including 20 expert speakers from various academic and scientific institutes across the country, and covered the diverse fields of physics related to nanoscience and nanotechnology.Prof.
- Country:
- India
Scientists working on nano-materials and students from across the country deliberated upon the application of nanotechnology in quantum devices, quantum materials, energy conversion, and storage at a two-day national conference, an official statement said on Saturday.
"Electronic structuring of nano-materials is a very crucial area which has immense applications in quantum devices, quantum materials, energy conversion and storage and lots of young people with dynamic ideas are showing keen interest in it," said Prof. D D Sharma, a scientist at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and a world-renowned expert in the field while addressing the 'Physics of NanoMaterials (PNM2021)' conference.
It was organised by the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in a hybrid mode on August 20-21 in Chandigarh.
The event was attended by 100 participants, including 20 expert speakers from various academic and scientific institutes across the country, and covered the diverse fields of physics related to nanoscience and nanotechnology.
Prof. Amitava Patra, Director INST, stressed that the conference was an excellent platform for eminent scientists, academicians, as well as students and young researchers to exchange notes on research in materials physics and can also provide a platform for young researchers for collaborative work.
Suvankar Chakraverty, HoD Quantum Materials and Device unit (QMaD), INST, and joint convener of the conference highlighted that the event would provide an opportunity for researchers to pursue novel scientific endeavours through collaborations between different institutions.
It would also help them take advantage of facilities like their newly established QMaD unit which could satisfy the need for quantum materials in the country, Chakraverty added.
"It would build a bridge between scientists working at various prominent institutions," Ehesan Ali, convener of the PNM conference, pointed out.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Placements of Mass Communication students scales a new high at Chandigarh University
Placements of Mass Communication students scales a new high at Chandigarh University
Chandigarh Congress leader Pardeep Chhabra quits party, says was treated as ‘puppet'
Chandigarh University becomes first University of India to have record number of 309 International Tie-ups with foreign universities
Heavy rains lash Chandigarh and surrounding areas