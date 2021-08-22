Left Menu

Vaishnaw pledges to boost communication facilities, develop tourism in Odisha's Koraput

Union Communications and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday came forward to help the victims of a post office deposit scam in Odishas Malkangiri district and assured the people of undivided Koraput district, known for its backwards, to ensure better telecom connectivity and development of tourism there.Saturday was the third day of the ministers Jan Ashriwad Jatra, a public outreach programme.I have received several representations.

Updated: 22-08-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 00:21 IST
Union Communications and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday came forward to help the victims of a post office deposit scam in Odisha’s Malkangiri district and assured the people of undivided Koraput district, known for its backwards, to ensure better telecom connectivity and development of tourism there.

Saturday was the third day of the minister's 'Jan Ashriwad Jatra', a public outreach programme.

“I have received several representations. The undivided Koraput is very beautiful. Why should people go to Switzerland! Necessary steps will be taken by the Railways for the development of tourism in the area,” he said.

Koraput, a region with a high tribal population, is now divided into four districts -- Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur. ''I have instructed the telecom secretary to immediately prepare a scheme to increase connectivity in the area,” the minister said.

After coming across allegations of financial irregularities in postal banking services in Malkangiri district, the minister said, “I have directed officials concerned to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report to me in a month.” Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw who is on a four-day tour to Odisha, reviewed Jeypore-Malkangiri, Jeypore-Nawarangpur and Theruvali-Gunupur railway projects.

The Union minister tweeted that he began the third day in the state with the review meeting and stressed expediting the projects. He also discussed new prospects for the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

