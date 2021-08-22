Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region - USGS
Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 06:48 IST
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the U.S. Geological Survey said early on Sunday.
The quake had a depth of 10 km (six miles), USGS said. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement