Hurricane Henri could hit land in southern New England, Long Island -NHC

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 08:54 IST
Hurricane Henri is expected to make landfall in southern New England or on Long Island on Sunday, as it moves northward, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"After landfall, a turn to the north and a slower forward speed are expected as Henri moves over southern New England," the agency said in its latest advisory.

By 11 p.m. ET, it added, Henri was about 180 miles (290 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point in New York state, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (121 kph).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

