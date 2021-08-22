Hurricane Henri could hit land in southern New England, Long Island -NHC

Hurricane Henri is expected to make landfall in southern New England or on Long Island on Sunday, as it moves northward, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"After landfall, a turn to the north and a slower forward speed are expected as Henri moves over southern New England," the agency said in its latest advisory.

By 11 p.m. ET, it added, Henri was about 180 miles (290 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point in New York state, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (121 kph).

