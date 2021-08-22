Bridge, standing crops damaged in flash floods in Ladakh

A bridge and standing crops were damaged on Sunday in flash floods in several villages in Ladakh, where authorities sounded an alert after an outburst of an artificial lake resulted in blockage of the Zanskar river, officials said.

Chief Executive Officer, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Sonam Chosjor said there was an outburst of an artificial lake near Rumbak village on Saturday, resulting in blockage of Zanskar river and thereby creating an artificial lake in the area.

The officials said the artificial lake triggered flash floods early Sunday morning, damaging the Rumbak bridge and standing crops spread over a large area in the village and adjoining areas.

However, there was no report of any casualty, the officials said, adding rescue teams are on the spot.

The DDMA had issued an alert Sunday evening asking senior officers including chief engineer NHPC Nemo Basgo Project, sub-divisional magistrates of Liker and Khaltsi, and Ladakh disaster response force to stay alert and prepared for flooding in the Indus river.

The population living downstream Nemoo was also asked to prepare for flooding in the river, the officials said.

They said the road approaching Rumbak, Zingchen, Yurutse, and Rumchung has been cut off from the main road.

Senior officers are monitoring the situation that is well under control, the officials said.

