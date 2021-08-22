Left Menu

Hurricane Henri nears Eastern Long Island and Southern New England, NHC says

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 14:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The outer bands of Hurricane Henri are moving onshore in Eastern Long Island and Southern New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

By 5 a.m. (0900 GMT), Henri was about 80 miles (125 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point in New York state, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the NHC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

