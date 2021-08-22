Hurricane Henri nears Eastern Long Island and Southern New England, NHC says

The outer bands of Hurricane Henri are moving onshore in Eastern Long Island and Southern New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

By 5 a.m. (0900 GMT), Henri was about 80 miles (125 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point in New York state, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the NHC said.

