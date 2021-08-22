Left Menu

Moving away of cyclonic circulation weakens rains in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-08-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 17:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The rains weakened in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday as a cyclonic circulation was now lying over north-east Rajasthan and its vicinity, a senior India Meteorological Department official said here.

IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist PK Saha said this cyclonic circulation was over north-east Rajasthan and north-west Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

However, a monsoon trough passing through Shivpuri in North MP and Sidhi in the eastern part of the state is likely to bring light to moderate rains, Saha told PTI.

Though the IMD had, on Saturday, issued an orange warning of 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' ranging from 64.5 millimeters to 204.4 mm and two yellow alerts indicating rainfall ranging between 64.5 and 115.5 mm, the state did not receive very heavy rains in the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am on Sunday.

As per IMD data, Khandwa city received the highest rainfall in west Madhya Pradesh at 71 millimeters, while a spot in Rewa district recorded 30 mm rainfall, the highest in east MP.

The IMD's forecast issued during the day said rainfall or thundershowers were likely in a few places in the districts coming under Indore, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Rewa, and Ujjain divisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

