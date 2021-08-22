Left Menu

Maximum temperature in Delhi settles at 34,3 degrees Celsius

It was recorded on August 2, 1961.On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasons normal while the minimum temperature settled around 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasons normal, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 19:20 IST
Maximum temperature in Delhi settles at 34,3 degrees Celsius
  • Country:
  • India

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34.3 degrees Celsius Sunday, the meteorological department said.

Rains lashed some parts of the city on Sunday morning, and the minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's normal, said the official.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 72 per cent. In the last 24 hours, the city received 9.2 mm rainfall, they said The Met has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers at isolated places on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to be around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively According to IMD officials, Saturday's rainfall of 138.8 mm is the ninth highest in the last 62 years for August.

The highest ever rainfall for August since 1961 is 184 mm. It was recorded on August 2, 1961.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal while the minimum temperature settled around 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021