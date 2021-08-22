Maximum temperature in Delhi settles at 34,3 degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34.3 degrees Celsius Sunday, the meteorological department said.

Rains lashed some parts of the city on Sunday morning, and the minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's normal, said the official.

Advertisement

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 72 per cent. In the last 24 hours, the city received 9.2 mm rainfall, they said The Met has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers at isolated places on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to be around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively According to IMD officials, Saturday's rainfall of 138.8 mm is the ninth highest in the last 62 years for August.

The highest ever rainfall for August since 1961 is 184 mm. It was recorded on August 2, 1961.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal while the minimum temperature settled around 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)