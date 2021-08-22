Haiti earthquake confirmed death toll rises above 2,200

The death toll from the major earthquake that struck Haiti on Aug. 14 has risen to 2,207, and 344 people are still missing, the Caribbean country's civil protection authority said on Sunday.

Some 12,268 people were injured in the magnitude 7.2 quake, while nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed and over 77,000 damaged, the authority said on Twitter.

