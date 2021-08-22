Left Menu

Light to moderate rain, thundershower witnessed at many places in western UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 21:43 IST
Light to moderate rain, thundershower witnessed at many places in western UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate rain or thundershower occurred at many places in western Uttar Pradesh and a few places in the eastern part of the state on Sunday, the meteorological department office here said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places, it added.

There was rainfall in Baghpat, Sambhal, Allahabad, Sultanpur, Deoria, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Saharanpur and Bijnor.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded by the Fatehgarh observatory (35.8 degrees Celsius).

The weather office said heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Rains or thundershowers are very likely at many places over eastern UP and a few places over the western part of the state on August 24 and 25, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021