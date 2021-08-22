Tropical storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island, NHC says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 22:17 IST
Tropical Storm Henri made landfall along the coast of Rhode Island at about 12:15 p.m. (1615 GMT) on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 60 mph (95kph), the NHC said.
