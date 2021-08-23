Left Menu

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region -USGS

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 03:28 IST
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region -USGS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The quake had a depth of 10 km, USGS said of the quake in the British Overseas Territory in the southern Atlantic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

