Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region -USGS
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 03:28 IST
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday.
The quake had a depth of 10 km, USGS said of the quake in the British Overseas Territory in the southern Atlantic.
