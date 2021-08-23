Left Menu

Cricket-Windies teetering after Fawad ton sees Pakistan declare on 302-9

Fawad Alam struck a century before Pakistan declared on 302 for nine in their first innings and had West Indies struggling at 39-3 in reply before bad light brought a premature end to the third day of the second test at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Reuters | Kingston | Updated: 23-08-2021 04:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 04:35 IST
Fawad Alam struck a century before Pakistan declared on 302 for nine in their first innings and had West Indies struggling at 39-3 in reply before bad light brought a premature end to the third day of the second test at Sabina Park on Sunday. The hosts are 263 runs behind, having lost openers Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite cheaply, after being put in to bat in the evening session of another day hampered by the weather.

Nkrumah Bonner (18 not out) and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph will resume on Monday with Pakistan needing to make more inroads in a battle against time as they fight to square the two-test series. Alam had retired hurt on the opening day on 76 suffering with heat exhaustion and, after rain ruled out play on the second day, had to wait to return to the crease before going on to bring up a fifth test century as he steered Pakistan past the 300-run mark, scoring 124 not out.

Pakistan had resumed day three on 212-4 but only eight balls were bowled before play was suspended because of a wet patch on the bowling crease that West Indies felt was dangerous. Play eventually got underway after lunch with Jason Holder making inroads for Windies with two wickets in successive balls but Fawad keeping the score ticking over at the other end.

After Pakistan abruptly declared, Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Powell and Brathwaite as West Indies fell to 9-2 and Roston Chase was then bowled by Faheem Ashraf for 10. West Indies beat Pakistan by one wicket in the first test, which was also played behind closed doors at Sabina Park. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

