J-K restricts to panchayat residents participation in tendering process of works

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:23 IST
In a move to accelerate the development process at the grassroots level, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to restrict to local residents of a panchayat the participation in tendering process of works up to Rs three lakh, officials said on Monday.

In the event of inadequate response to the tenders, the participation norms will be relaxed to include bidders from neighboring panchayats, an official spokesman said here.

''The decision is aimed at enhancing transparency and speedy execution of developmental works through local participation which will also boost public ownership of the created assets,'' the spokesman said.

The residents of panchayats, who wish to participate in the tendering process, will have to get registered in a simple system of registration, to be maintained at the level of deputy commissioners.

These registrations shall be done on the basis of documentary evidence like the Aadhaar, PAN Card, and Domicile Certificate, while the verification process shall be completed through panchayats and the local police only, spokesman said.

He said detailed instructions are being issued by the Finance Department on this issue.

To address the shortage of engineering staff in the Rural Development Department, which may affect the pace of works in Panchayats, Rural Development Department has been authorized to engage an optimal number of retired engineers on a contractual basis as part of the project management unit in respective districts.

''Instructions have already been issued for delegation of powers to AEEs in the Rural Development Department,'' the spokesman added.

