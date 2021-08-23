Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:50 IST
4 magnitude earthquake hits west Assam, tremors felt in north Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Assam was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4 on Monday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the quake was recorded at 1.13 pm, having its epicenter at Kokrajhar in west Assam at a depth of 10 km.

The place of occurrence was 90 km north of Tura in Meghalaya, it said.

People in the districts of western Assam and northern West Bengal ran out of their homes in panic.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property, officials said.

Northeast is in the high seismic zone, because of which earthquakes frequently hit the region.

A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of the Northeast on April 28.

